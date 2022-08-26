World War II munitions found on Pontesbury building site

This week Shropshire's snake problem has moved to the north of the county, with two boa constrictors being found near Baschurch.
If you live in North Shropshire and have snake problems, contact its Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan. I'm sure she'll be happy to handle them.
But that doesn't mean Pontesbury is in the clear. For the past two days military personnel have been in the village dealing with second world war munitions found on a building site there.
As far as I can make out from news reports, the site is at the very south of the village, across the road from the Horseshoe Inn.
A note on the pub's Facebook page assures us it is open as usual today. I'm delighted to see the Horseshoe is open at all. Last year it was up for sale and planning permission had been granted to replace it with houses.
But you will want to see some action...
@shropsfire crews from @SFRS_Minsterley assisting EOD with controlled explosion of munitions found in ground in Pontesbury today.🚒💥 pic.twitter.com/Ddaq64UE77— Jim Barker (@SFRS_JimBarker) August 25, 2022
