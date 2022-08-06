Farewell to Judith Durham

Judith Durham, the lead singer of The Seekers, has died in Melbourne at the age of 79.
The Seekers, were an Australian group who played pop tinged with folk, and enjoyed enormous success in Britain in the 1960s.
They won the New Musical Express poll for the best new group of 1964, were heavily played by Radio Caroline and had two UK no. 1 hits and three other top 3 singles before they returned to Australia in 1968. They were also the first Australian group to have major his in the US.
One of their members, Bruce Woodley, co-wrote songs with Paul Simon, who was around on the UK folk scene at the time.
But through it all it was Judith Durham's voice that made them distinctive. This performance is taken from their farewell (to Britain) concert, which I remember watching on television in July 1968.
No comments:
Post a Comment