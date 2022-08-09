Camden Road: Camden's other station

Jago Hazzard chooses Camden Road as his favourite London Overground station. You'll find it on the North London Line and apparently it's a good way of getting to Camden Market without running into huge crowds at the tube station.
When I lived in Kew back in the early 1980s, I brought my bike down to St Pancras on the train from Market Harborough. From there cycled the mile or so north to Camden Road. so I could take it on a North London Line train from there to Kew Gardens.
Anyway, you can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.
