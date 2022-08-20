The Joy of Six 1070

Jonathan Portes worked on the privatisation of England’s water in 1989 and concludes that it was "an organised rip-off".
"This is a dystopian vision, from a man who has gained the stature of a leading intellectual on the Conservative right. Its denial of evidence on climate change, on the complexity of modern economies and the underlying strains in Britain’s unequal society is extraordinary." William Wallace has been reading David Frost.
"It’s time to end the farcical privatisation that has left 92 per cent of England off limits to the public (and a whopping 97 per cent of its rivers). Right to Roam calls for people to respectfully explore the land hidden on their doorstep." Jon Moses makes the case for trespass.
Peter Gray makes the age for play involving children of different ages: "It is more nurturing, less competitive, often more creative, and it offers unique opportunities for learning. Throughout most of human history, age-mixed play was the norm. Only with the advent of age-graded schooling and, even more recently, of age-graded, adult-supervised activities outside of school, have children and adolescents been deprived of opportunities to play with others across the whole spectrum of ages."
The demolition of Nottingham's Broadmarsh Shopping Centre has given archaeologists the chance to undertake excavations in the historic part of the city, Scott Lomax tells us what they have found.
Tim Rolls itemises the rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds United (or "dirty Leeds" as we Chelsea fans think of them): "30 years later former referee David Elleray reviewed the match against the standards set by modern day refereeing. He concluded that Leeds should have had seven bookings and three dismissals (Giles, Bremner and Charlton), while Chelsea deserved 13 bookings, including three each for Webb, Harris and Charlie Cooke."
