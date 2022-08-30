Lib Dems prepare for by-election in Michael Gove's constituency

The Liberal Democrats have brought forward the selection of a prospective parliamentary candidate for Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath seat because of rumours that he may resign from the Commons and trigger a byelection there.
A Lib Dem source quoted by the Guardian says:
"We are selecting a candidate and we are on high alert, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the byelection will happen. We are also preparing in other seats, for example in Mid Bedfordshire, if Nadine Dorries is given a peerage."
Gove had a majority of more 18,000 at the 2019 general election, but then the Conservative majority was greater than that in North Shropshire and in Tiverton and Honiton, both seats that the Lib Dems have won in a by-election within the last year.
You may think that making sure they have a candidate in place is a reasonable thing for the Lib Dems to do, but that's not how the Tories the Guardian has spoken to see it:
"Sadly this is yet another example of Lib Dem dirty tricks. They are more interested in playing politics than delivering for voters."
It is, of course, precisely because we want to deliver for voters that we are urgnetly selecting a candidate for a possible Surrey Heath by-election.
