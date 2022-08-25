The Joy of Six 1071

Nadeine Asbali warns that today’s boys are easy targets for Andrew Tate: "When the state fails to provide support, when adults are so absorbed in trying to live hand to mouth, when opportunities for social mobility are shattered, Tate offers a dangerous hand for them to cling on to. It’s time for schools, community leaders and families to step in and get there before he does."
It's 10 years to the day since archaeologists from the University of Leicester found what proved to the the skeleton of Richard III under that Leicester car park. BBC News asks the people involved what has happened since.
Sara Papic offers a concise introduction to the work of the most infuential 20th-century philosopher: "Ludwig Wittgenstein was one of the most influential and multi-faceted thinkers of the 20th century. The Viennese philosopher went through several career-changes, fought in the First World War, and radically changed his own philosophical perspective mid-way through his life."
"There’ll be a public 'light well' at Sheffield station later this year so passengers can look down into the River Sheaf from platform five, and sections of the Porter are already being opened up on pathways near Decathlon and Matilda Street." David Bocking on how Sheffield reclaimed its rivers.
Mark Bridge argues that Star Wars is bleak critique of democracy and US policy.
No comments:
Post a Comment