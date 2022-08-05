Roman Leicester wasn't built in a day 1

What with one thing and another, it's been two years since I posted something from this series. So let's carry on the with the first part of its treatment of Roman Leicester.
The blurb from Jim Butler's Hidden Histories channel on YouTube says:
Leicester's transformation from Iron Age settlement to Roman Civitas Capital didn't happen overnight. This film charts the evolution of the Roman Town from its earliest days to the middle of the occupation, using the amazing archaeology discovered to highlight key events and people.
