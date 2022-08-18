Robert Aickman meets Market Harborough Urban District Council

In 1950 the IWA held its first national rally, billed as a "Festival of Boats and Arts", on the Market Harborough arm of the Grand Union Canal. It attracted 120 boats and more than 50,000 visitors.
There was no national rally in 1951, but a story in the Leicester Mail (8 January 1952) shows that the IWA was hoping to hold one in Market Harborough in 1952:
Harboro' £300 appeal to secure water rally
A public appeal is being launched in Market Harborough today for £300 - the amount required to ensure that the Inland Waterways Association's rally and festival is held on the local canal this summer.
The association last month asked the urban council for financial support, but the council has decided they could not go beyond making a public services [sic] available at the canal and helping to pay for advertising and publicity.
Mr R.P. Aickman, founder member of the association, told members of the council's Publicity Committee yesterday that unless the association received aid to the extent of £300 the rally could not be held In Harborough.
The association wanted to know by the end of the month whether the money would be forthcoming.
Coun. C.E.C. Vecqueray, member of the Publicity Committee and also of the Waterways Association, told The Evening Mail, "I consider the 1949 [sic] Festival was the best publicity Harborough has ever had."
Meantime the public appeal in Harborough and district was launched today.
But either the appeal failed or the IWA received a better offer, because the 1952 rally took place in Brecon. That seems an odd choice because, beautiful though it is, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is cut off from the rest of the inland waterway system.
I was surprised, incidentally, that the old urban district council had a publicity committee. There was nothing like that when I was elected to Harborough District Council in 1986. though we did take some tentative steps towards promoting the district while I was a member.
