Former Labour mayor and parliamentary candidate for Shrewsbury joins the Lib Dems

Jon Tandy, a former Labour mayor of Shrewsbury and Labour parliamentary candidate for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has joined the Liberal Democrats.
He told Shropshire Live:
"I'm born and bred in Shrewsbury, I love this town. The Liberal Democrats are providing the community leadership that we need to keep making Shrewsbury a better place to live for everyone. They really care about our town, and I’m going to be backing the Lib Dems all the way to win votes and seats from both the Tories and Labour."
His decision is rooted in disquiet at the left's control of Labour in Shrewsbury, but there is plenty about the Shropshire Lib Dems to attract him at the moment:
Councillor Alex Wagner welcomed Jon Tandy to the party at a meeting in Harlescott yesterday. He said:
"Having someone with Jon’s experience and talent decide to join the Liberal Democrats is a huge boost to us locally. It is a real honour to welcome him to the party, and I cannot wait to see what he has in store next.
"Jon’s campaigning record is second to none, and I know he’s already getting stuck in, working hard and holding local leadership to account in his local community in Harlescott."
Paul Marsden, who gained Shrewsbury and Atcham for Labour in 1997 and held it in 2001, crossed the floor later that year to sit with the Lib Dems. He remained on our benches until he retired from the Commons in 2005.
No comments:
Post a Comment