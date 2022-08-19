The Severn Railway Bridge at Sharpness

There used to be a railway bridge that crossed the lower River Severn just above Sharpness.
It was severely damaged in 1960 when two tankers laden with fuel oil and gasoline collided in thick fog and then drifted into it. Falling debris or a severed electrical cable ignited the fuel vapours from their cargoes, causing an explosion. Five men on the barges died in the incident, and two spans of the bridge fell into the river.
British Railways originally planned to repair the bridge, but further mishaps meant that it never reopened and was demolished in 1970.
This short video shows the bridge, with two light engines conducting a load test.
