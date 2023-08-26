Saturday, August 26, 2023

After 78 days' suffering the relief is incredible: Nadine Dorries has resigned as an MP

Nadine Dorries has resigned as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, more than 11 weeks after she announced that she was to do so 'with immediate effect'.

Her resignation letter attacks Rishi Sunak viciously:

Since you took office a year ago, the country is run by a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened. What exactly has been done or have you achieved?

You hold the office of Prime Minister unelected, without a single vote, not even from your own MPs.

You have no mandate from the people and the government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?

But it's not Sunak who promised her a peerage and then failed to deliver. It was Boris Johnson. 

So now all roads lead to Flitwick.

Later. The Daily Mail has the full text of her resignation letter, which can fairly be described as barking mad.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)