The Joy of Six 1152

"I ask whether a Starmer-fronted supermajority would be good for standards in Westminster; it comes after one recent poll showed Labour could have as many as 460 seats after the next election. It prompts Bryant’s longest pause of the interview. I sense he may be torn between his instincts as parliamentary policeman and party politician." Josh Self interviews Chris Bryant about his new book Code of Conduct.
Colin Bradley argues that John Rawls' work shows that liberal values of equality and freedom are fundamentally incompatible with capitalism.
Donald Clarke reviews Face Down, a documentary about the Provisional IRA's murder of the German businessman Thomas Niedermayer: "The film digs up some still-startling horrors, but it also restores fleshed-out humanity to a decent man - more than a victim – who, like so many others, is often remembered just as a name spoken grimly on a distant news report."
