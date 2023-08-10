Tim Farron backs reopening of Keswick to Penrith railway

The Cumberland & Westmorland Herald reports:
A new head of steam appears to be gathering behind plans to bring back the Penrith to Keswick railway line.
This summer a campaign group has hailed a number of "positive" political changes in Cumbria this year, which it believes could get the long-standing dream back on track.
Gamely keeping up the railway metaphors, the paper explains:
In recent years, one of the issues keeping the project in the sidings at a national level was that the former Labour-run Cumbria County Council, was cool on the idea. ...
However, the county council as a major obstacle across the tracks, has now been abolished under local Government re-organisation, with two new unitary authorities replacing it.
Westmorland and Furness Council and Cumberland Council have also inherited responsibility for transport and planning.
The new Westmorland and Furness council area, run by Liberal Democrats, includes a vast lion’s share of the line’s old footprint to beyond Threlkeld, but stopping short of Keswick, which is in the new Cumberland Council area.
The Liberal Democrats are highly supportive of the new line and went as far as including it in its local election manifesto last year when it was voted into power.
And Tim Farron also back the reopening. He told the paper:
"Reopening the Keswick to Penrith railway line is a really exciting project which would bring huge benefits to local residents, businesses, visitors and the environment.
"Primarily, it would lead to people swapping their car for the train which would massively help to reduce congestion, alleviate parking problems, and reduce our carbon emissions. It’s an absolute no-brainer, and I’m proud to be backing this brilliant campaign."
The line between Keswick and Penrith closed in 1972 and you can read more about the hopes for it on the Keswick to Penrith Railway Reopening site,
1 comment:
It is troubling that “we publish updates three times a year” but the most recent update on the Railway Reopening site is dated 2019
Post a Comment