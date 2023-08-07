One of the children in The Partridge Family was a direct descendant of Charles Dickens

As all my readers will know:
The Partridge Family is an American musical sitcom starring Shirley Jones and featuring David Cassidy. Jones plays a widowed mother, and Cassidy plays the oldest of her five children, in a family who embarks on a music career.
It ran from September 25, 1970, until August 24, 1974, on the ABC network as part of a Friday-night line up, and had subsequent runs in syndication. The family was loosely based on the real-life musical family the Cowsills, a popular band in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The youngest of the three boys in the family, Chris, was played in the first series by Jeremy Gelbwaks, but he was dropped after that and the role recast. The new Chris, who was to play the part from 1971 until the show ended in 1974, was a boy called Brian Forster.
And Brian Forster was a great great great grandson of Charles Dickens.That 's my Trivial Fact of the Day sorted.
I should point out that Dickens had ten children and nine of them survived into adulthood, so there must be a fair number of his descendants about. I used to work with one myself.
