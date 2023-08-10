Kibworth Harcourt windmill and St Peter's, Church Langton, are hosting Heritage Open Days

The windmill, which is not normally open to the public, is offering guided tours on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September:
Built-in the early 18th century, Kibworth Harcourt Mill is the only surviving post mill in Leicestershire, with the oldest parts dating from around 1600. Visitors can see the working mechanisms of the mill, historic graffiti dating from 1711, and burn marks and witch marks added to ward off evil spirits.In 2021-2, the mill was fully repaired by the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Buildings and its Mills Section, and we’re delighted that in 2022 it was removed from Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register. Today the mill is a Grade II* listed building, a Scheduled Ancient Monument, and a crucial part of our local and national milling heritage.
Tours must be booked in advance - see the link above.
And St Peter's is offering children's activities and guided tours on Sunday 10 and Sunday 17 September:
You will see carved medieval bosses, corbels and a figurine, a 17th century font cover and tomb effigy, an 18th century organ casing, and elaborate Victorian wood carving, Reid’s alabaster reredos carving of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper’ and decorative Swithland slate headstones including what is said to be the best gravestone image in Leicestershire.
The stained glass has fine examples of Pre Raphaelite designs and quality Victorian glass. There are Minton floor tiles and of course, the music of Handel, as St. Peter’s held the first performance in a parish church in England of the Messiah on 27 September 1759.
We also have one, of only two, prints of the Rector William Hanbury who organised the performance. A feast of creativity for all.
The children’s activities will include gravestone rubbing, making tissue paper stained glass windows, copying and designing tiles and searching games.
And in the churchyard you can see the grave of this blog's hero J.W. Logan MP. Again, places must be booked in advance via the link above.
The Heritage Open Days website has a searchable database of events, so you can find one near you.
