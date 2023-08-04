How the Lib Dems' South West London heartland once changed the face of British music

Richmond, Twickenham and Kingston aren't just a cradle of Liberal Democrat ambitions.They also played an important part in the British popular music of the 1960s.
You can here the story in Raving Upon Thames, the latest edition of The Strange Brew podcast:
Discover how Richmond upon Thames changed the face of rock music. Richmond’s Crawdaddy Club launched the careers of the Rolling Stones and the Yardbirds while at Eel Pie Island, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page found inspiration.
From 1956 to 1971, the riverside suburbs of Richmond, Twickenham, and Kingston were the breeding ground for a music scene that rocked the era. Join us as Andrew Humphreys describes a lost chapter in the story of the Swinging Sixties.
