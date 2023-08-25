Isle of Wight Lib Dems continue their fightback with another local by-election victory

Redrup on the up - Lib Dems secure controversial Wootton Bridge seat
ran the headline on the Isle of Wight Radio website.
I welcomed news of another Liberal Democrat local by-election gain, but wondered why Wootton Bridge is 'controversial'.
It turns out that that problem lies not with the ward but with its former councillor. Daryll Pitcher, who had represented it for the Vectis Party, resigned from Isle of Wight Council three months into a sentence for child sex offences.
You can read more about Pitcher and the Vectis Party, which he led, in the archives of the On the Wight site.
The Vectis candidate in yesterday's by election, incidentally, was Pitcher's mother. Maybe she's a formidable local politician in her own right, but I was reminded of something my late mother used to say.
If the wife of a disgraced politician was filmed 'standing by' her husband, my mother would say she was behaving more like his mother than his wife.
Anyway, congratulations to Sarah Redrup, the victorious Lib Dem candidate. In a happier family connection, her father is already a Conservative member of Isle of Wight council.
At the 2019 general election, the Lib Dems did not field a candidate here, standing down in favour of the Greens. Yet, in a reminder to those who fantasise that parties can deliver their votes en bloc to someone else, the Green vote went down.
But the Isle of a Wight was held by the Liberal Party between 1974 and 1987, and by the Lib Dems between 1997 and 2001. And this is our second council by-election gain there is recent months.
I don't think we'll be standing down for anybody at next year's general election.
1 comment:
To paraphrase the great author Oolon Colluphid, mentioned in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Well that about wraps it up for the Vectis Party.
Post a Comment