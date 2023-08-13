The Last Dinner Party: Sinner

Sinner is the second single from The Last Dinner Party, who are the 'UK’s most exciting new band', according to Hannah Zwick on uDiscoverMusic:
Riding high after their debut Glastonbury performance, UK five-piece The Last Dinner Party has shared its second single, Sinner. Produced by frequent Arctic Monkeys collaborator James Ford, Sinner builds on the atmosphere the group introduced listeners to with their debut single, Nothing Matters. With punctuated vocals and dramatic hooks, the band has already established a clear identity.
Guitarist Lizzie Mayland reflected on Sinner, explaining: "Sinner is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one."
Me? I just heard it on BBC Radio 6 and liked it.
No comments:
Post a Comment