The Joy of Six 1156

David Rowland challenges the way the we are rapidly coming to expect to pay for our healthcare: "Remember the infamous law which mandated that people should have to sell their homes to pay for this type of care? Well, it was never passed. Instead, incrementally and over a period of two decades, a discretionary charging regime introduced by local authorities became national policy."Rebecca Leek argues that the establishment of multi-academy trusts leads to silo thinking, where trust schools end up becoming insular and working only with themselves, regardless of whether the geography makes sense or not.
"The decision to cancel this summer's Masterpiece art festival in London is seen as an example of the detrimental impact post-Brexit paperwork was having on the industry in the UK. Organisers of the festival, which was due to get underway in late June, said new red tape was partly to blame, telling Sky News that the number of galleries based in the EU which had applied to participate in this year's showcase was down 86 per cent compared with 2018." Adam Payne on the adverse impact Brexit has had on the visual arts.
"I’m a badger, I love cricket. So, to see a day dedicated to African-Caribbean cricket was brilliant. Two great games took place, but for me it’s the bits in between the matches that captures the imagination. Enthused young kids embracing the game and people reconnecting over cricket. It’s fantastic." Mark Alleyne took part in the African-Caribbean Cricket Festival held in Northampton earlier this month.
John Nunn looks at the life and games of Vera Menchik, who was the strongest woman chess player in the world from 1927 until she was killed in London by a V1 bomb in 1944.
