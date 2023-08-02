The Joy of Six 1150

Pen Hemingway on the horrors of the prison hulks: "By the turn of the 20th century, it was thought the hulks were a ridiculous concept; degrading, repellent, best sunk in the past. Who'd have thought they'd make a comeback."
"The UK's division of government powers and functions between the centre and local government has for decades been recognised as a major source of our inefficiency. Germany, where the massive powers reserved to the Lander have long been one of the reasons for its economic pre-eminence, is seen as the example to follow. France, despite its Napoleonic inheritance, has followed suit and devolved considerable powers to its regional governments and town councils." Power in Britain is too centralised, argues Peter Wrigley.
Mindfulness in schools doesn’t improve mental health and the best way to find effective interventions for young people is to work with them, says Willem Kuyken.
Peter Greenaway is interviewed about his career as a film director: "Yes, I had an agent after the success of The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover. There were people knocking on my door all the time. And looking back, do you remember a film called Who Framed Roger Rabbit? I was the first director asked to actually film that. Would you believe that?"
Amy Boucher takes us to Shropshire to tell the story of the phantom monk of Linley Hall.
