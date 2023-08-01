Walking the dramatic landscape of the River Medway

Last month we saw John Rogers walking the coast from Folkestone to Dover. This time he's in Kent again:
This walk takes us along the River Medway in Kent following the Saxon Shore Way with Professor Kate Spencer from Gillingham to Rainham.
Starting at Strand Leisure Park we pass Horrid Hill, Bloors Wharf, Eastcourt Woods and Otterham Creek.
Kate is an expert of estuarine environments and we learn about the specific ecosystem of the Medway estuary and its industrial past.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
