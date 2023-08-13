The Brides in the Bath murderer had a baker's shop in Russell Square, Leicester, and it still stands

On 13 August 1915 - a hundred and eight years ago today - George Joseph Smith, the 'Brides in the Bath killer, was hanged at Maidstone Prison for the murder of three women.
When I blogged about Russell Square in Leicester, I knew that Smith had once had a baker's shop there, but not exactly where it had been.
Thanks to top local historian Joanne Vigor-Mungovin, who once wrote a guest post here on Joseph Merrick, I now know that it was at 25 Russell Square. Not only that: no. 25 is the former shop building in the photo I put at the top of my Russell Square post. You can see it at the top of this one as well.
Joanne sent me the photo below, which shows the building in Edwardian times, when it had become a drapers.
And those railings in front of it? They belong to the underground gents where, as I mentioned in my original post, Ramsay MacDonald, took refuge from a hostile crowd during the 1918 general election.
