Mavis Nicholson talks to J.G. Ballard

Was Michael Parkinson the greatest chat show host on British television? He certainly has a strong rival for that crown, and one who was active during his Seventies prime.
Here's Mavis Nicholson talking to J.G. Ballard and on afternoon television too. If you search YouTube you will find a goldmine of her interviews, with subjects from James Baldwin to Elvis Costello.
Maybe it's no coincidence that she and Parkinson began in an era before no one appeared on a chat show unless they had something to sell. Intelligent conversation with celebrities was, I think, more easily achieved in those innocent days.
No comments:
Post a Comment