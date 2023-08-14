A new report from Chatham House, How to end Russia's war on Ukraine, concludes that the only outcome to the war that will safeguard the future security of Europe is a convincing Ukrainian victory.
You can download the report from the Chatham House website, which says:
As Ukraine continues to fight to liberate its occupied territories and eject Russian invaders, its Western backers debate the likely endgame for the war and its aftermath.
The international response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while impressive in many ways, remains inadequate to the task and dangerously wobbly. Russia’s wider threat to the rules-based international order is also insufficiently acknowledged.
Many proposals have been put forward for how the conflict could, or should, be brought to a close. Some, though well-intentioned, involve concessions that would effectively appease Russia, betray Ukraine and endanger Europe.
Persistent calls for a ceasefire or 'negotiated settlement' to end the fighting without tackling its underlying cause - Russia’s ambition to eliminate Ukraine as we know it – will do no more than reward the aggressor while punishing the victim.
This multi-author report takes nine commonly espoused ideas for quick fixes or objections to bolstering assistance to Ukraine, and weighs them against both current reality and their long-term consequences.
The unanimous conclusion of the authors is that the only outcome to the war that can safeguard the future security of Europe is a convincing Ukrainian victory - hence, Western military support to Kyiv should be redoubled before it is too late.
The video above has short interviews with some of the report's authors.
- especially as the time has long since passed when Putin could have withdrawn without losing face.
