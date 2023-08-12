Helen Morgan wants to see trains return to Oswestry

Tim Farron isn't the only Liberal Democrat MP supporting a local railway reopening. Helen Morgan is backing the return of trains to the Gobowen to Oswestry Line.in her North Shropshire constituency.
She told the Border Counties Advertizer:
"There are few towns the size of Oswestry with such poor public transport links.
"Despite the obvious rail heritage you see around town, Oswestry Railway Station has not been open since 1966."
An outline business case for reopening the link to Gobowen have been with the government for over a year, and Helen said:
"I've already been in touch with the Secretary of State for Transport and Transport for Wales over making the plans viable.
"I will be campaigning to get residents involved and show our decision-makers how important a link to the mainline would be for Oswestrians."
Helen has already seen one railway reopening in North Shropshire since her by-election victory. In April of last year she took part in the ceremonial opening of Weston Wharf station.
From there you can take for a steam train for the one and three-quarter miles to Oswestry on the Cambrian Heritage Railways.
