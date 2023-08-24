Anne Applebaum writes for The Atlantic about the mood in Putin's Russia following the murder of Yevgeny Prigozhin:
Everyone who is still part of the inner circle already hires bodyguards and, if they can, sends their family abroad. Those who can afford it already have private armies.
Anyone associated with Prigozhin now has new reasons to fear for their safety too. One general close to Prigozhin was relieved of his command today. He had not been seen in public for many weeks. Prigozhin’s deputy, Dmitry Utkin, died today on the plane along with him.
Applebaum points out that many people in Moscow knew Prigozhin, worked with him and benefited from his businesses, both military and criminal. She asks if they will now wait passively for the violence to consume them:
Prigozhin didn’t go to Moscow. Maybe somebody else now will.
