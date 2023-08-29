Tory MP Siobhan Baillie did not create the Natural History GCSE

Siobhan Baillie, the Conservative MP for Stroud is in not water. The Stroud News & Journal has the story:
Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie has issued an apology and says it was never her intention to claim sole credit for creating a Natural History climate change GCSE.
She said in a Conservative Party leaflet and in a video on her website that she had created the qualification.
But Mary Colwell, the writer and conservationist who led the campaign for the Natural History GCSE since 2011, says the MP played no active role in this and that she has never met her.
The non-partisan conservationist said it took her 11 years, along with Caroline Lucas and Tim Oates from Cambridge Assessment.
I'm pleased to say this blog played a small part in that campaign. In 2019 I asked Mary Colwell to write a guest post for Liberal England on Why we need a GCSE in Natural History.
