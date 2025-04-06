The Joy of Six 1343

Amanda Dylina Morse says youth workers can be powerful counters to figures like Andrew Tate and provide a positive example of manhood.
Andrew Pakes, Labour MP for Peterborough, introduces his co-operative housing bill: "Co-operative housing sits in stark contrast to the exploitative rental market or unaffordable home ownership, because the model gives power and control to the people who live there."
"In 1958 the Roman Catholic archbishop, John Heenan, was stoned while visiting a sick woman at her home off Netherfield Road; in 1967, prime minister Harold Wilson, a Merseyside MP, advised against Queen Elizabeth attending the consecration of the city’s new Roman Catholic cathedral for fear of a Protestant backlash. In the following year, Protestant Party candidates were again elected to seats on the city council." Ian Cobain on the evaporation of sectarianism in Liverpool.
Jeff Swim goes wandering through pagan Wiltshire with Richard Jefferies: "The Uffington White Horse ... showed me that paganism, as it is expressed in Jefferies, is an aesthetic of the process of walking the countryside and seeing things scurry in and out of view as you proceed, of seeing lines and figures take shape as you move with them."
At last! I've found a site celebrating cats in cinema and television: Cinema Cats.
Ian Cobain's piece is interesting, especially the important point that sectarianism is historically specific, not 'natural'. But it is odd that it ignores the role of the Liberal Party and Liberal Democrats in Liverpool's post-war political history. For instance he notes that the Conservatives lost their last councillor in 1998, but not that the Liberal Democrats took control of the council in that year, and retained control until 2012, after earlier periods of Liberal leadership in the 1970s and '80s. I don't know if Liberal strength in Liverpool is more a product or a cause of the city's idiosyncratic political culture, but it can't be ignored.ReplyDelete
p.s. Including the continuing presence of 1988 Liberal Party councillors!ReplyDelete