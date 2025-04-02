Boris Johnson is to appear at the Nevill Holt Festival in conversation with Andrew Roberts on 14 June.
And you will be aware that it's a rare scholar now who denies that Nevill Holt Hall is the inspiration for Bonkers Hall.*
Thanks to the great Solar Pilchard on Bluesky, I find that this news has gone down badly with the nation's opera singers.
A cutting from Van Magazine runs:
Sudden Holt
Opera professionals were already pretty angry with the country house opera company Nevill Holt, which a few years ago made the rather sudden switch from supporting opera to a wider festival of music and arts, leaving singers and other professionals in the lurch.
So when former prime minister Boris Johnson was announced as a guest speaker at the Summer's Festival - someone who oversaw a rough Covid for the opera sector, to say the least - many were furious. Ashley Beauchamp, a former head of music at Nevill Holt. had the following to say in the Instagram comets section:
Nevill Holt 2023: "Championing emerging talent continues to lie at the heart of Nevil halts ambitions across all strands of the festival's work."
Nevill Holt 2025: 🙃🙃🙃
I shall leave the final words to my mother, who would have been 94 on the day of Johnson and Roberts's event:
"You can't have a prime minister called 'Boris'.
* Though you can add Rockingham Castle and East Langton Grange at least to the mix.
