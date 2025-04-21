The 16-year-old who was sent to prison for refusing to wear shorts

Further proof that the past is a foreign country comes in the shape of a story from the Wolverhampton Star and Express for 26 January 1973:
Shorts penalty for 6½ft boy
Social services officials are investigating the case of a 16-year-old, 6ft. 6in. boy who was told to wear short trousers as a punishment in a remand home.
An inquiry was demanded by the boy’s solicitor, Mr Peter Marron, who told the juvenile court at Leicester on Tuesday that his client was “ humiliated and degraded” by the experience.
Mr Marron claimed that the punishment led to another incident at the home in which an officer said he was assaulted. For this the boy was certified as "unruly" and spent seven days on remand in Leicester prison.
The Daily Express, which is the only other paper I can find covering the story, adds some details. The boy ("a West Indian") was punished for leaving the remand home without permission to see his solicitor.
When I came across this story, I dragged up vague memories of the incarceration of boys in adult prisons being a cause for concern - the sort of thing they made editions of World in Action about.
And I was right. Here's a Commons debate from October 1975 in which a new clause was added to the Children Bill at its second reading.
Step forward health minister Dr David Owen:
The House knows that the number of remands to Prison Department establishments of juveniles charged with a criminal offence and certified to be of so unruly a character that they cannot safely be committed to the care of the local authority, has risen steeply in recent years.
The number of receptions to prisons of boys aged 14 to 16 rose from under 2,000 in 1971 to more than 3,500 in 1974. The number of certificates issued in respect of girls rose from under 100 in 1971 to nearly 250 in 1974.
The sending of these young people to Prison Department establishments and in particular in the case of girls and some boys to establishments in which adult prisoners are held has rightly attracted growing and widespread criticism.
The pipeline from the care system to the prison system was certainly working well 50 years ago.
Then there was Owen's shadow, Norman Fowler:
A year ago I went to Wormwood Scrubs prison, which some hon. Members may remember is a special security prison with extra security precautions.
However, another wing of Wormwood Scrubs housed the borstal allocation unit for the southern part of England. The boys who were sent there stayed three or four weeks whilst it was decided what borstal they should be sent to.
Many of them went not to a closed borstal but to an open borstal. Although the boys were obviously kept separate from the adult prisoners, it could have hardly have failed to get around that they were being kept in prison. Twenty-five per cent. of them slept three to a cell.
It is a scandal that children should be kept in prison. It is even worse if they are kept in prison when they are awaiting trial or sentence, because we are dealing with children whose guilt has not been determined or whose eventual sentence will not necessarily be a custodial one.
And the first Labour backbencher to speak? - he referred to Fowler's "very fair and welcome comments". That was Robert Kilroy-Silk.
