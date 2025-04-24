The Joy of Six 1350

"The media keep reporting that Abrega Garcia was mistakenly or wrongly deported. I get the impulse - journalists ... want to give readers a sense of the injustice. But all of those men were deported wrongly, because they were all denied due process." Jonathan Larsen says the US Democrats must stand up for everyone’s rights.
Sajia Ferdous argues that AI is inherently ageist, which can be costly for workers and businesses.
"It took nearly a decade for officialdom to acknowledge beavers had spread throughout the Tay catchment. When they did, they tried to round them up - to re-extinct them. But Taysiders - many of whom had grown fond of watching them work at dusk - wouldn’t have it. When Scottish Natural Heritage laid traps, some said that locals took to peeing on them, so their scent would warn off the beavers." Adam Ramsay recounts how his parents' adoption of beavers has transformed their upland farm into a rich, biodiverse haven for birds, mammals, fish and amphibians.
"The poor boy looks utterly miserable, as if he wants the ground to open up and swallow him. Or - better - swallow his dad." Sam Wollaston asks why children's football brings out the worst in parents.
Leigh Singer celebrates Annie Hall: "Diane Keaton had co-starred in [Woody] Allen’s two previous films, Sleeper and Love and Death, establishing herself as a deft comedian with a kooky sensibility and offbeat comic timing. But these roles were largely foils for Allen’s protagonist. Annie Hall, however, tailored specifically for her by Allen, is far more substantial."
