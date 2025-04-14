"Frankly a bit weird": Andrew Griffith and those vegan Lib Dems

"The Lib Dems are quite extremist, when they get into council they want four day weeks and veganism"— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 13, 2025
Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith says "historically, people have done deals on a local council level with all sorts of groups"#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CXpI5I9h8H pic.twitter.com/eqyR795zQZ
I couldn't let Andrew Griffith's, er, remarkable performance on the BBC yesterday pass without comment.
So here's one from "a Liberal Democrat source" (insiders don't work Sundays):
"These comments are frankly a bit weird. Andrew Griffith was Treasury minister under Liz Truss when the Tories crashed the economy and sent mortgages spiralling.
"Voters haven’t forgiven the Conservative Party for all the damage they did, bizarre comments like this won’t do anything to change that."
