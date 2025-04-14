Monday, April 14, 2025

"Frankly a bit weird": Andrew Griffith and those vegan Lib Dems

I couldn't let Andrew Griffith's, er, remarkable performance on the BBC yesterday pass without comment.

So here's one from "a Liberal Democrat source" (insiders don't work Sundays):

"These comments are frankly a bit weird. Andrew Griffith was Treasury minister under Liz Truss when the Tories crashed the economy and sent mortgages spiralling.

"Voters haven’t forgiven the Conservative Party for all the damage they did, bizarre comments like this won’t do anything to change that."

