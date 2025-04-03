Thursday, April 03, 2025

Sherlock Holmes, Raffles and our Trivial Fact of the Day




E.W. Hornung, the author of the Raffles stories, was married to Arthur Conan Doyle's sister.

I learnt this from the latest episode of Shedunnit - a podcast I would recommend to anyone who enjoys crime fiction.

