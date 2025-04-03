"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Sherlock Holmes, Raffles and our Trivial Fact of the Day
E.W. Hornung, the author of the Raffles stories, was married to Arthur Conan Doyle's sister.
I learnt this from the latest episode of Shedunnit - a podcast I would recommend to anyone who enjoys crime fiction.
