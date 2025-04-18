GUEST POST How a local radio station changed my life

When Diane and I moved to Market Harborough in 2008 I had a low opinion of local radio, dismissing it out of hand as amateurish and thus never listening to it. I mostly listened to Krautrock and electronic music back then, so even my BBC consumption was limited to Radio 4 and occasionally 6Music.
One of my musical heroes at the time was a German fellow by the name of Manuel Göttsching, who was a legend of the Kosmische genre. One day, about a decade ago, I was perusing his website when I noticed a news item concerning an interview that was about to be broadcast "with Terry Hawke of Harborough FM".
This stopped me in my tracks. Harborough FM? As in Market Harborough? Surely not. But I was flabbergasted to discover it was indeed the case. I tuned in at the appointed time and thoroughly enjoyed what I heard.
It turned out that Terry (sadly no longer with us) presented a show featuring new age, prog and similar music that often ran from late Saturday night through to almost dawn the next day. This was revelatory and I became a regular listener; soon also discovering other shows on the station.
One of these was Adam Wilson’s Quiet Revolution, which is still on air and focusses on folk, world and Americana". I’d dipped my finger into these genres from time to time but knew next to nothing about them, but one song caught my attention early on – Nothing To Lose by the American artist Andrew Combs. I enjoyed the track so much I bought the album, but I continued to listen mainly to electronica.
About a year later something popped up on Facebook advertising a gig in Corby by the very same Andrew Combs. I couldn’t believe it. I contacted the promoter and offered to put up a poster for the event in the window of our shop in Great Easton.
He took up my offer and also invited me to another of his gigs that was happening before the AC one; and so it was that I found myself in The Hut at Corby rugby club one Wednesday evening sitting entranced as Nashville’s Amelia White and Yorkshire’s Dan Webster performed a selection of their songs to an audience that sadly numbered less than a dozen.
I attended quite a few more of his gigs in Corby (including the Andrew Combs one at the Viking Club), but found it frustrating that this chap was putting on amazing artists from the USA and elsewhere while clearly finding it difficult to attract an audience in the town.
Diane had been to a few of the gigs with me and had also enjoyed them, and we both came up with the same suggestion at the same time - why don’t we put on a gig in Great Easton? After all, we knew most people in the village through the shop and could surely persuade a few to come along.
The first one we put on was in March 2018 and featured Scottish band, Southern Tenant Folk Union, and we managed to sell out the village hall. We were very much flying by the seat of our pants and nearly fell before crossing the starting line when the person supplying the PA and lighting pulled out a few days before the gig. Fortunately, the band had their own kit and the evening was a great success.
As well as shows at the hall, we put on house concerts where artists literally play in people’s homes. Our house in Harborough is too small, but we are fortunate to have music enthusiasts in Great Easton who have sufficient space and are happy to host up to 40 people in their homes for an evening of musical entertainment, and such intimate events are often the most enjoyable. One artist who played a house concert in Great Easton, Amythyst Kiah, has since gone on to collaborate with artists such as Moby and Gregory Porter and has also been nominated for a Grammy.
We have just hosted our 40th gig and, while it’s tough selling tickets in the post-pandemic world, the feeling on the night is always amazing; and we intend to continue for some time yet. We have made great friends along the way - artists and audience members who we wouldn't have met had we not been doing this - and I watch more live music now (mostly Americana) than at any point in my life.
So Harborough FM changed my life in quite a profound way, and my opinion of local radio has completely changed. Whatever genre of music you like, you can be sure that somewhere out there there’s someone sitting in a small studio, or converted garage, playing the music they love on their local station and with only the intention of sharing that love; and thanks to the internet there's a very good chance that you can listen in too. May they live long and prosper.
Mark Howson promotes music under the banner of GEPOS Promotions.
No comments:
Post a Comment