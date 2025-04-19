Sky News looks at the Lib Dem strategy in the local elections

They are alive to the trap Lib Dems have walked into in the past of adopting a technocratic tone and blandly telling the public every issue is a "bit more complicated" than it seems.
One senior figure says the Lib Dems are trying to do something quite unusual for a progressive centre-left party in making a broader emotional argument about why the public should pick them.
This source says that approach runs through the stunts but also through the focus on care and the party leader's personal connection to the issue.
Presenting a plan that looks different to the status quo is another way to try to stand apart.
It's why there has been a focus on attacking Donald Trump and talking up the EU recently, two areas left unoccupied by the main parties.
Rob Powell, Sky New's political correspondent, looks at the Liberal Democrats' strategy in the current local election campaigns.
Tellingly, he finds it natural to see this as being integrated into the party's strategy for national elections - something that has not always been the case in the past.
His article is certainly worth reading:
At times, party figures seem somewhat astonished the Tories don't view them as more of a threat, given they were beaten by them in swathes of their traditional heartlands last year.
No comments:
Post a Comment