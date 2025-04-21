Donors rush to contribute to Lib Dems' Farage Fighting Fund

So runs a story by Anna Gross that has popped out from behind the FT paywall (at least for me).
She says the Lib Dems have received £100,000 from donors in recent weeks, with a specific mandate to repel the advance of Nigel Farage's populist party:
The party hopes the fund will reach £1m this year to help step up production of campaign materials and digital ads to counter Reform in key areas where the Lib Dems are already strong locally. It believes it is best placed to neutralise the threat posed by growing support for Reform in counties including Devon, Cornwall and Shropshire.
The funds come on top of £1m already donated to the party so far in 2025, which is highly unusual for the Lib Dems so far out from a general election.
Donated to Hull today. Why is there growing support in those counties and others for Reform? I can only think of a protest vote cos of what Labour are doing. Can it be broken down to specific problems and then campaign on those?ReplyDelete