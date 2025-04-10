Thursday, April 10, 2025

Unsecured penguin caused helicopter crash in South Africa


BBC News wins out Headline of the Day Award.

The judges were relieved to read:

The South African Civil Aviation Authority said the impact sent the helicopter crashing to the ground. No-one on board, including the penguin, was hurt.

