I can remember when it was the Tories who repaired church roofs

When I go to St Peter's, Church Langton, to pay my respects to Paddy Logan, I also visit the grave of Colonel Hignett.
Hignett bought East Langton Grange, Logan's old home, in 1935, and was still around 50 years later when I got involved in local politics here. He was a Conservative of the old school.
I thought of him when Kemi Badenoch made her invaluable (to us) remark about the Liberal Democrats being the sort of people who repaired your church roof. As I once recalled here:
I came across him several times and he had an unnerving habit of starting telephone calls with "Now, look here...". Fortunately, this was generally followed with "...if I can be any help, you let me know."
When the church roof at Church Langton needed repairing and the estimate from the builders proved too high ("They could put that where the monkey put the nuts"), he organised the locals to do the job themselves and was filmed by local television as he directed operations up on the roof at the age of 90.
