The Worcestershire ward where the Lib Dem and Reform candidates are both former Tory MPs

I was right about Alan Amos.
Over the years, Amos has gone from Conservative to Labour to Independent to Conservative to Independent. What comes next? Will he perhaps rediscover his enthusiasm for reactionary social policies and join Reform?
And that's just what Amos, who Conservative MP for Hexham between 1987 and 1997, has done. He is fighting the Bredwardine ward of Worcestershire County Council for Reform.
What makes this particularly interesting is the the identity of his Liberal Democrat opponent there.
It's another former Conservative MP - in fact a former Conservative cabinet minister. Step forward Stephen Dorrell, who joined the Lib Dems back in 2019 and stood in Buckingham in that year's general election.
That's his photo above. According to Worcester News, he now calls himself a "Liberal Conservative".
