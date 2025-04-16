Ride a giant swan: Ed Davey visits Cornwall today

Not one for your usual campaign visit, Mr Davey has become known for taking part in some unusual activities while visiting areas of the country, from hobby horse jumping to enjoying a ride on a roller coaster. So during his visit to Bude, it was only natural that he would take to the water in a giant swan.
Meeting local candidates at the Wharf, Mr Davey - accompanied by other party members, including leader of Cornwall’s Liberal Democrats, Leigh Frost - took a pedalo out for a spin, enjoying the Cornish sun and “reliving memories from his childhood visits” to the town.
Ed also found time to record this interview with the Cornish & Devon Post.
