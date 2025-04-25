"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 25, 2025
Plan to build bungalow next to Craven Arms Fire Station rejected after inspector warns firefighters could see into windows
Not for the first time, the Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.
I always knew that photo of Craven Arms fire station would come in handy.
