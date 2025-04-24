Eurovision is fabulous but is it scandalous too?

Fil from Wings of Pegasus has been looking at what exactly it is that we hear in the Eurovision Song Contest final.
The rules now allow a prerecorded backing track, and that track can choose to use pitch correction and autotuning as an artistic choice. And guess what? Everyone makes that choice.
That in itself is worrying, but what Fil uncovers here is that, for some songs, the backing track contains a fair part of what we think is the lead vocal.
So it looks as though Eurovision isn't particularly interested in enforcing its own rules.
Fil has disappeared down this rabbit hold because he has discovered just how widespread the use of this technology now is. A lot of music sold as being 'live' is nothing of the sort.
He began these videos by analysing the technique of musicians like, to take a purely random example, Steve Winwood.
