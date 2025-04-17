Raven (1977) - by the writers of Children of the Stones

Raven is another of those supernatural children's television series from the Seventies, but not one of the best remembered. I don't know how much of it I watched at the time, but I do remember reading the book.
The only thing I would take issue with in this short video is the idea that Raven was ahead of its time in showing concern for environmental issues.
In fact, the environment came to the fore as a political concern in the Seventies, as everything from the founding of Friends of the Earth to the popularity of The Good Life will attest.
The sad thing is how little more than 50 years of such concern has achieved.
