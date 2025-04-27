Sunday, April 27, 2025

Violent Bonham Carter's name crops up in the history books

For someone so fond of the phrase "You ain't see me, right?", Violent Bonham Carter - gender-fluid London crime boss and friend of Lord Bonkers - appears in a remarkable number of history books.

I have found four mentions via a brief search on Google Books.


The Life and Times of Anthony Eden, First Earl of Avon, 1897-1977 by D.R. Thorpe (2003).



The Radical Quarterly, Issues 1-6



Labour Women in Power: Cabinet Ministers in the Twentieth Century by Paula Bartley (2019).



The Secret World: A History of Intelligence by Christopher Andrew (2018)

Violent's appearance in a history of intelligence lends credence to some of the juicier Lord Bonkers has let slip over the years.
