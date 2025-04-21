The Joy of Six 1349

Viv Griffiths reports on the widespread support among MPs for rejoining the customs union and single market: "Lib Dem Paul Kohler summed up well the frustration and anger expressed by many others: 'The Tories' botched Brexit deal has been a disaster for our country… The Conservative government wrecked our relationship with the EU and the new Labour government refuse to take the necessary steps to repair it.'"
The Atlantic says dark times call for dark humour.
Over the years, scholars have turned to Monty Python and the Holy Grail to explore how the Middle Ages are portrayed - and parodied - in modern culture. Its lasting influence can be seen in classrooms, academic journals and discussions of medievalism. David D. Day offers a list of 10 open-access articles you can read that examine its legacy from multiple angles.
Chelsea won the Football League title in 1954/5 and should have been the first English club to play in the European Cup. As Tim Rolls explains, the men in blazers stopped them.
Helen Parry reviews Dreaming of Rose: A Biographer’s Journal, by Sarah LeFanu: "It is a sort of detective story, the piecing together of Macaulay and her life from scraps of paper and faded photographs, and a ghost story, pursuing an insubstantial version of someone who has long gone."
No comments:
Post a Comment