The James Taylor Quartet and the Rochester Cathedral Choir: The Rochester Mass

I discovered James Taylor through a Guy Hamper Trio track that he played on, and that led naturally to the James Taylor Quartet.
They are widely described as pioneers of acid jazz, but this is something different. Arcana explains:
Ever felt the need for a ‘funk mass’? Well James Taylor has, and this year The Rochester Mass received its premiere at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in April, before a performance in the cathedral of its home city in June.
It was the South Bank who commissioned the work, which James wrote in memory of his late father Clive. The recording features choristers from Rochester Cathedral, as well as the fulsome organ.
If it works - and I think it does - one reason for that is given by Taylor. The young choristers were familiar with contemporary as well as church music and so found it natural to groove with the quartet.
Here, in two parts, is the Sanctus - for some reason Taylor decided to reverse the usual order of a requiem mass.
