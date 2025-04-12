Wera Hobhouse MP refused entry to Hong Kong to visit grandson

From the Mail:
A Liberal Democrat MP has been refused entry to Hong Kong to visit her newborn grandson.
Wera Hobhouse, 65, flew to the region, which was a British territory until 1997, on Thursday.
However she was held at airport security and questioned before being put on the first flight home five hours later.
Chinese officers confiscated her passport, and the MP for Bath was asked about her job and the purpose of her visit.
She also had her luggage searched and stabbed and was then taken to a boarding gate by four immigration officers.
And here is Ed Davey's comment on Bluesky (the Sunday Times story is behind its paywall):
Wera just wanted to visit her son in Hong Kong and meet her baby grandson for the first time. But after a 13-hour flight, the Chinese authorities turned her away – just because she’s a British MP. So heartless. And totally unacceptable.— Ed Davey (@eddavey.libdems.org.uk) 12 April 2025 at 19:11
