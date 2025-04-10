Lord Bonkers' Diary: Councils are not All The Same Size

Thursday
So the British government is again pledged to wipe Rutland off the map. I’m told that when a Labour junior minister discovered that councils are not All The Same Size, he started screaming and had to be sent home in a taxi. Well, we’ve been here before, and it remains the case that half a dozen sharpshooters dug in outside Uppingham can pin down an entire brigade.
But other aspects of the international situation trouble me more, as Russia continues its occupation of Ukraine while Trump menaces Mexico, Canada and Greenland. We must therefore arm the Ukrainians (and the Eskimos, come to that) and flesh out our plans to retake the United States.
