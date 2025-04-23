Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Eight Liberal Democrat MPs have been barred from Russia

The Putin regime has banned 15 British MPs from entering Russia, accusing them of making "hostile statements and unfounded accusations". And eight of those 15 are Liberal Democrats.

Our congratulations go to: Alistair Carmichael, Christopher Coghlan, Will Forster, James MacCleary, Helen Maguire, Mike Martin, Manuella Perteghella and Cameron Thomas.

Helen Maguire, the party's defence spokesperson, told Politics Home:

"I will wear this retaliatory sanction as a badge of honour - as will my Liberal Democrat colleagues also placed on Moscow’s blacklist."

Six peers have also been sanctioned by Moscow, among them the Lib Dems Jeremy Purvis and Julie Smith.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)