Eight Liberal Democrat MPs have been barred from Russia

Our congratulations go to: Alistair Carmichael, Christopher Coghlan, Will Forster, James MacCleary, Helen Maguire, Mike Martin, Manuella Perteghella and Cameron Thomas.
Helen Maguire, the party's defence spokesperson, told Politics Home:
"I will wear this retaliatory sanction as a badge of honour - as will my Liberal Democrat colleagues also placed on Moscow’s blacklist."
Six peers have also been sanctioned by Moscow, among them the Lib Dems Jeremy Purvis and Julie Smith.
