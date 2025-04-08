The life of the Boer War whistleblower Emily Hobhouse is now celebrated at her Cornish home

Emily Hobhouse, who exposed the suffering of women and children held in British concentration camps during the Boer War, is now honoured at her childhood home in Cornwall. A new historical attraction called The Story of Emily at the rectory in St Ive, near Liskeard, where she grew up.
The Guardian reports:
From 12 April a series of events are being held at the Cornish home where the pacifist, whistleblower and activist Emily Hobhouse grew up, around the 165th anniversary of her birth, part of efforts to shine a new light on her fight for justice.
Hobhouse travelled from Cornwall to South Africa at the turn of the 20th century and reported back on the awful conditions endured in the British bell tent camps set up during the Anglo-Boer war, but was dismissed as a “hysterical woman” and a traitor.
On Saturday 12 April a talk will be given there by Elsabé Brits, who told the Guardian:
“Emily Hobhouse was an eyewitness of the British concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer war. Not only did she provide relief, such as food, clothing, and other necessities, but she also compiled a 40-page report, published in June 1901, detailing all her observations and findings.
“This report was discussed in both [British] Houses of Parliament. It generated a significant amount of negative press and denialism. She was called a traitor and a hysterical woman.”
You may enjoy my post on Kenneth Griffith's film Emily Hobhouse: The Englishwoman.
Emily Hobhouse was the sister of the Liberal philosopher Leonard Trelawney (L.T.) Hobhouse.
